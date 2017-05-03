Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Dean Foods Co
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dean Foods Co by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC