Consolidated vaccine sector urgently needs a workforce booster shot, Sanofi

Long life-cycles and significant consolidation in the manufacturing space have led to a lack of skilled workers in the vaccine space, says Sanofi Pasteur. Manufacturing vaccines is a challenge, Sanofi Pasteur's head of global research Nicholas Jackson said last month, with long cycle times and complicated processes - sometimes involving several thousand steps in a GMP campaign - as well as ever-increasing regulatory complexities and unpredictable demands.

