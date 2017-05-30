Christy Morse retiring as CEO of Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies
Christy Morse, CEO and chair of the Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, the umbrella organization for Minnesota's largest foundation, announced her retirement as CEO. The organization subsequently said Paul Busch, the nonprofit's current president, will take over her duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC