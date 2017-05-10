China to familiarize Western market with 'pinyin' baked treats
China's diverse bakery industry - encompassing bakers of traditional 'pinyin' and producers of modern items like croissants and waffles - is growing at a rate that far exceeds most other segments. BakeryandSnacks is at Bakery China 2017, held in Shanghai this week, where over 2,000 exhibitors are showcasing products and services for the entire bakery and confectionery value chain.
