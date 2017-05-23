CHARLEBOIS: Skippy, Dad's chocolate chip cookies squeezed out in Canadian food fight
Consumers moving towards fresh products is having an impact on which international brands are making their way onto Canadian grocery shelves. Skippy peanut butter and Dad's chocolate chip cookies are now gone from the Canadian marketplace.
