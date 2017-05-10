CFIA recalls breaded chicken products due to possible toxin

Federal health officials say Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is recalling various breaded chicken products because they may contain a toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected products, which were sold in Ontario and Quebec, include Maple Leaf brand Chicken Breast Strips in 840 gram packages with a best-before date of April 20, 2018.

