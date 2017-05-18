Camden officer who fatally shot man to save woman, baby will be honored
CAMDEN -- A Camden County Police officer who is credited with killing a man before he could fatally shoot his wife or the baby she was holding will be honored for exemplary police work at a Thursday ceremony. Officer David Stinsman, who was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, will receive the honor Thursday afternoon at the Campbell Soup Company, the police department announced.
