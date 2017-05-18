Camden officer who fatally shot man t...

Camden officer who fatally shot man to save woman, baby will be honored

Read more: The Jersey Journal

CAMDEN -- A Camden County Police officer who is credited with killing a man before he could fatally shoot his wife or the baby she was holding will be honored for exemplary police work at a Thursday ceremony. Officer David Stinsman, who was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, will receive the honor Thursday afternoon at the Campbell Soup Company, the police department announced.

Chicago, IL

