Buffett downplays value clash between Berkshire, cost-cutting 3G
May 6 Warren Buffett on Saturday downplayed suggestions that Berkshire Hathaway Inc's partnerships with Brazil's 3G Capital, a renowned cost-cutter, undermined Berkshire's own value system. Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett said, "there is a good chance we will do more, and perhaps bigger things" with 3G, which was co-founded by fellow billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and which with Berkshire controls food company Kraft Heinz Co.
