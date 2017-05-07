Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods C...

Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.03 Million

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Wall Street brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post $296.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar '17 pot pie joe 49
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC