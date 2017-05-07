BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Performance Food Group Co
's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator's stock.
