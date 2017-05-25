AT&T, Coke, more ditch Puerto Rican Day Parade
Big-name sponsors are yanking their support from New York's 2017 Puerto Rican Day Parade after organizers decided to honor a man labeled by U.S. officials as a terrorist. Coca-Cola, AT&T, JetBlue, Univision, The Daily News, the New York Yankees and Goya Foods are among the companies that have decided not to sponsor the event, which is scheduled to take place on June 11. It's expected to attract more than one million people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC