AT&T, Coke, more ditch Puerto Rican Day Parade

Big-name sponsors are yanking their support from New York's 2017 Puerto Rican Day Parade after organizers decided to honor a man labeled by U.S. officials as a terrorist. Coca-Cola, AT&T, JetBlue, Univision, The Daily News, the New York Yankees and Goya Foods are among the companies that have decided not to sponsor the event, which is scheduled to take place on June 11. It's expected to attract more than one million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.