AIG Appoints Brian Duperreault President and Chief Executive Officer
American International Group, Inc. announced today the appointment of Brian Duperreault as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director effective May 14, 2017. Mr. Duperreault has resigned as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Insurance Group .
