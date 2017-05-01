8th Circuit Finds ADEA Does Not Preclude Arbitration
One of the few "get out of arbitration free" cards that SCOTUS offers litigants is this: find another federal statute that clearly entitles plaintiff to a court trial. In a recent 8th Circuit case, that court carefully considered, and then rejected, the argument that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act constituted that type of "get out of arbitration free" statute.
