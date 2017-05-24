4 Reasons Hormel Foods Is a Better Dividend Stock Than General Mills
The two hail from the defensive packaged food sector, which tends to weather recessions well since consumers buy items like cereal and peanut butter no matter how the economy is doing. Both companies have a long history of paying dividends; Hormel is a Dividend Aristocrat , having raised its quarterly payout every year for 51 years in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC