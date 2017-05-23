313,170 Shares in Dean Foods Co (DF) Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC
Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods Co during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC