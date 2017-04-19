Zacks: J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts
J & J Snack Foods Corp has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
