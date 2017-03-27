What The Death Of The Indian Buffalo ...

What The Death Of The Indian Buffalo Industry Means For U.S. Beef Producers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

As Indian slaughterhouses brace for government-led shutdowns - a threat seemingly anchored in religious tension between Hindu politicians and industry-leading Muslims - the move is expected to have little impact on American beef producers such as Hormel Foods Corp and Tyson Foods, Inc. . India dominates world beef exports with a 21 percent market share, but its suppliers "serve distinctly different market segments from those targeted by U.S. exporters," according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Fri CZars_R_US 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC