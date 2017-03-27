What The Death Of The Indian Buffalo Industry Means For U.S. Beef Producers

As Indian slaughterhouses brace for government-led shutdowns - a threat seemingly anchored in religious tension between Hindu politicians and industry-leading Muslims - the move is expected to have little impact on American beef producers such as Hormel Foods Corp and Tyson Foods, Inc. . India dominates world beef exports with a 21 percent market share, but its suppliers "serve distinctly different market segments from those targeted by U.S. exporters," according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

