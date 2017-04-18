UPDATE 1-Harbert Management pays $40 mln to settle with New York over taxes

Harbert Management Corporation and its top executives agreed to pay $40 million to settle with New York over a failure to pay state and city income taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars of hedge fund performance fees, according to the New York attorney general. Alabama-based Harbert Management was the fund sponsor for Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, a New York-based hedge fund that once boasted $26 billion in assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.