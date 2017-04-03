United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Shares of United Natural have been underperforming the Zacks categorized industry since past three months. Further, estimates have declined since the company posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2017 results and slashed its fiscal 2017 view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC