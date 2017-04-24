Tyson foods to buy AdvancePierre for $3.2 billion
This Nov. 18, 2011, file photo, shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson Foods Inc. will pay $3.2 billion to add packaged sandwich maker AdvancePierre to its portfolio of processed and prepared food units.
