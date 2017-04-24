Tyson Foods Promises Better Conditions And Safety For Meat Workers

Under pressure from worker advocates and growing consumer awareness, Tyson Foods on Wednesday promised better conditions for employees at its meat-processing plants. Tyson, in a rare move for an industry heavily criticized for lack of worker safeguards, announced it would provide regularly scheduled bathroom breaks, give more attention to line speeds at plants, offer training on workers' rights and establish safety councils that include employees.

