Sweet smiles - JCPS confident that supply will meet local, overseas demand

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Major Hugh Baker, the general manager of Jamaica Cane Product Sales , is expressing confidence that there is sufficient sugar available to satisfy the local market and meet its supply obligations to the overseas markets. Jamaica's main sugar buyer, the United Kingdom-based sugar refiner Tate & Lyle, had to do without 24,000 of the 48,000 tonnes supply arrangement with JCPS last year because of a problem-plagued 2016-17 crop year.

