Snyder's-Lance, Inc. Announces CEO Transition and Reports Preliminary ...
Snyder's-Lance, Inc. today announced a CEO transition and reported preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017. Snyder's-Lance, Inc. has announced that its President and CEO, Carl E. Lee, Jr., has retired after 12 years of service to the Company.
