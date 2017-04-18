Samsung Bioepis to take on J&J with FDA approved Remicade biosimilar

"Since our company was established five years ago, we have strived day in and day out to realize the promise of biosimilars for patients across the United States by offering them treatment options at a lower cost," CEO Christopher Hansung Ko said. The product is a biosimilar version of J&J subsidiary Janssen's monoclonal antibody Remicade, which clocked in sales of $4.8bn in the US last year.

