Pork Processor, Lincoln Grocery Store Chain Donate Protein To Food Bank

More than 30,000 pounds of protein have been donated by B&R Stores of Lincoln and distributor Smithfield Foods to the Food Bank of Lincoln, as part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative. Smithfield's senior director of hunger relief Dennis Pittman said on Tuesday they are proud to support the many communities they call home.

