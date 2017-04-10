Peeps hunt draws hundreds to SteelStacks on Easter Sunday
Hundreds of children Easter Sunday ran through the grassy area surrounding the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem in hopes of grabbing tasty marshmallow treats. Children filled their baskets with classic Just Born marshmallow candy chicks in shades of pink and yellow.
