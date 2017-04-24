Offredo won't miss any racing after baseball bat attack
Yoann Offredo is unlikely to miss any racing despite suffering a broken rib and nose in an attack from two members of the public during a training ride on Monday. According to the Wanty-Groupe Gobert team, the Frenchman can carry on his training as usual and is next due to compete at the Four days of Dunkirk, which takes place between May 9 and 14. Offredo posted photos of his injuries on social media on Monday night with blood on his face and hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC