Offredo won't miss any racing after b...

Offredo won't miss any racing after baseball bat attack

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Yoann Offredo is unlikely to miss any racing despite suffering a broken rib and nose in an attack from two members of the public during a training ride on Monday. According to the Wanty-Groupe Gobert team, the Frenchman can carry on his training as usual and is next due to compete at the Four days of Dunkirk, which takes place between May 9 and 14. Offredo posted photos of his injuries on social media on Monday night with blood on his face and hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar '17 pot pie joe 49
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC