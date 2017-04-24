Offredo won't miss any racing after baseball bat attack

Yoann Offredo is unlikely to miss any racing despite suffering a broken rib and nose in an attack from two members of the public during a training ride on Monday. According to the Wanty-Groupe Gobert team, the Frenchman can carry on his training as usual and is next due to compete at the Four days of Dunkirk, which takes place between May 9 and 14. Offredo posted photos of his injuries on social media on Monday night with blood on his face and hands.

