NZ farmgate milk price may lift next season
New Zealand dairy farmers are likely to get a higher payout from milk processors next season as global output remains subdued while demand picks up in China, underpinning prices, according to agri banking specialist Rabobank. The lender forecast a farmgate milk price near $6.25 per kilogram of milk solids for the upcoming 2017/18 season, ahead of Fonterra Cooperative Group's $6/kgMS forecast for the current 2016/17 season, it said in its recently released report titled 'New Zealand Dairy Sector - Out of the Woods'.
