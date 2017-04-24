Now you can eat a BBQ-flavored PayDay, because America

The Hershey Company has announced that it will be rolling out special editions of their most popular candy - Kit Kat, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses, and PayDay just to name a few - nationally under the theme "Taste of America." The collection of candy has new flavors "inspired by the unique tastes of iconic, U.S. summer destinations," states the official press release .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.