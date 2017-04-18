MondelA"z and Bazooka Candy announce North America leadership changes

The WSJ recently broke the news that MondelA'z has partnered with a Chicago-based headhunter to look for a new CEO to replace Irene Rosenfeld. Photo: A©iStock/Jirsak MondelA'z said in a release chief growth officer Tim Cofer will serve as interim president of the North American business, as the current head Roberto Marques departs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Confectionery News.