Mars and Hershey are going to war over malted milk balls
Mars Inc., based in McLean, Va., is bringing its bite-size malt ball Maltesers to America -- and back to the company's roots. The treat has been sating British urges for sweets since its creation by Forrest Mars Sr. in the 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC