Lifeway to 'vigorously defend' false ad lawsuit: 'Our kefir is 99% lactose free'

Lifeway Foods has vowed to defend itself " vigorously " against a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertised its fermented dairy products as '99% lactose free' when they allegedly contained almost 4% lactose . In a complaint filed last month in Illinois, plaintiff Andrew Block cites tests conducted by Consumer Labs and his own counsel , which he claims indicate Lifeway's plain kefir contained almost 4% lactose, which is just below the 4-5% percentage of lactose contained in regular milk.

