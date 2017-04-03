Jury urged to convict Las Vegas gambler of insider trading
A U.S. prosecutor on Wednesday urged jurors in Manhattan federal court to convict Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters on insider trading charges, describing a pattern of "repeated conduct that can only be described as brazen." In a closing argument Wednesday afternoon, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Cucinella said Walters' trading and phone records proved that he traded in Dean Foods Co stock based on confidential tips from Tom Davis, the former chairman of Dean's board.
