Jury Hits J&J with $20 Million Verdict in Pelvic Mesh Trial

A jury in Philadelphia has handed a $20-million verdict, including $17.5 million in punitive damages, against Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, Ethicon, in what was the third pelvic mesh case to go to trial in the city. According to the Legal Intelligencer, this was also the third multi-million-dollar plaintiff's verdict from Philadelphia's pelvic-mesh mass tort program and the most recent in a series of large verdicts against J&J and its subsidiaries over a variety of products.

