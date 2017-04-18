J&J's Blockbuster Remicade Sales Fall Amid Rising Competition 24 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster arthritis treatment Remicade took a hit in the first full quarter in which the treatment faced off against Pfizer Inc.'s Inflectra, a cheaper version of a biologic drug known as a biosimilar. The results highlighted why J&J decided to make its biggest-ever deal in January, the $30 billion purchase of Swiss drugmaker Actelion, a bolt bet that fulfills its goal of gaining a new drug category at a time its own medicine sales are slowing down.

