J&J target Actelion could exit Swiss benchmark SMI index this month
The chances of J&J's stake topping 80 percent are good, since it held 77 percent of Actelion shares at the end of March when it declared the takeover a success. Should that happen, the SIX Swiss Exchange could make an announcement as early as Friday about future steps leading to another company filling Actelion's place in the SMI.
