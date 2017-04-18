J&J target Actelion could exit Swiss ...

J&J target Actelion could exit Swiss benchmark SMI index this month

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The chances of J&J's stake topping 80 percent are good, since it held 77 percent of Actelion shares at the end of March when it declared the takeover a success. Should that happen, the SIX Swiss Exchange could make an announcement as early as Friday about future steps leading to another company filling Actelion's place in the SMI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC