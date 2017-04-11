Important Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class...
Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Inventure Foods, Inc. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 3, 2016 and March 16, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
