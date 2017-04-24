Hydro One finance chief going to Empire as it revives Sobeys grocery business
Michael Vels will leave the Ontario power grid operator on May 19 and become chief financial officer at Empire Co. Ltd. of Stellarton, N.S., on June 12. Vels played a key role in the 2015 initial public offering of Hydro One stock , which had been 100 per cent owned by the provincial government.
