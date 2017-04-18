Hormel Foods, eight other Minnesota companies, make 100 Best Corporate Citizens list
Hormel Foods cracked the top 10 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's annual list of the nation's 100 Best Corporate Citizens released Thursday, with eight other Minnesota companies also earning a spot. The list, in its 18th year, ranks public companies based on 260 measures available in public records.
