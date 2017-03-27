From the Isle of Music and Uncle Bill...

From the Isle of Music and Uncle Bill's Melting Pot weekly schedule

New A17 Schedule for From the Isle of Music including the addition of SpaceLine From the Isle of Music , Week of April 2-8, 2017 Our A17 Season begins April 2 with a new schedule, and our first episode will be a re-broadcast of our special about Grupo de ExperimentaciA3n Sonora del ICAIC, a supergroup from the 1970s whose many important members influenced the future course of Jazz, Nueva Trova, Fusion, Concert and cinematic music in Cuba. With special guest Pablo MenA©ndez, a member of GESI and some seldom-heard selections by the group.

