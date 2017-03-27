From the Isle of Music and Uncle Bill's Melting Pot weekly schedule
New A17 Schedule for From the Isle of Music including the addition of SpaceLine From the Isle of Music , Week of April 2-8, 2017 Our A17 Season begins April 2 with a new schedule, and our first episode will be a re-broadcast of our special about Grupo de ExperimentaciA3n Sonora del ICAIC, a supergroup from the 1970s whose many important members influenced the future course of Jazz, Nueva Trova, Fusion, Concert and cinematic music in Cuba. With special guest Pablo MenA©ndez, a member of GESI and some seldom-heard selections by the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MT Shortwave Central.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Fri
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC