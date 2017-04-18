Former golf captain Don Bailey MBE dies aged 84
Don Bailey MBE, a man who worked closely on charities with the late Princess Diana, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, aged 84. Don commenced his working life in an insurance company in Newcastle. His talent with people saw him join the H J Heinz food company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC