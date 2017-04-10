Food Lion Feeds and Smithfield Foods Partner to Donate Easter Meals to Augusta, Ga., Families

The donation, which is part of Food Lion's and Smithfield's shared mission to alleviate hunger and address food insecurity across the country, will take place Tuesday, April 11. Together, Food Lion Feeds and Smithfield will provide 100 Easter meal bags containing an assortment of fresh and private-brand grocery items, and 100 Smithfield hams to local families. Each family has been pre-selected by Golden Harvest Food Bank, which serves more than 200,000 people who are food insecure across northeast Georgia and southwest South Carolina.

