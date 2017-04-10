Food Lion Feeds and Smithfield Foods Partner to Donate Easter Meals to Augusta, Ga., Families
The donation, which is part of Food Lion's and Smithfield's shared mission to alleviate hunger and address food insecurity across the country, will take place Tuesday, April 11. Together, Food Lion Feeds and Smithfield will provide 100 Easter meal bags containing an assortment of fresh and private-brand grocery items, and 100 Smithfield hams to local families. Each family has been pre-selected by Golden Harvest Food Bank, which serves more than 200,000 people who are food insecure across northeast Georgia and southwest South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar 31
|CZars_R_US
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC