Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC
Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Co by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,342 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period.
