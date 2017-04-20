Dog Haus restaurant coming to downtown Vista
Dog Haus, which offers gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers, is slated to open in downtown Vista over the summer. The Sooo Cali, seen here, includes wild arugula, spicy basil aioli, crispy onions, avocado and tomato on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.
