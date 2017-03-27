County to consider incentive for Sanderson Farms
On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court will consider advertising for proposals for qualified administrative services, architects and engineers to help with a grant application aimed at providing infrastructure to Sanderson Farms. The discussion will happen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Smith County Courthouses Annex building, 200 E. Ferguson St. The meeting is open to the public.
