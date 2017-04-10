Clinton lauds free NY tuition plan as a progressive first

In this photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joins Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a ceremonial bill signing of the state's new scholarship for poor and middle-class students at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Clinton says the nation's first free college tuition plan approved by New York state lawmakers can be a model for other states and can eventually pave the way for nationwide reforms that were championed by Democrats during the 2016 presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.