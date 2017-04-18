Campbell's Issues Recall After Wrong Soup Put In Cans Saturday, April 22
Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service . The chicken with whole grain pasta soup items were produced on Feb. 13, 2017.
