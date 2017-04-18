Campbell Soup heiress, philanthropist Dorrance Hamilton dies
Dorrance Hill Hamilton, whose grandfather invented the process used to make Campbell's condensed soups and who used her inherited fortune for philanthropy, has died. She was 88. Hamilton died Tuesday at her home in Boca Grande, Florida, said Nancy Brent Wingo, executive director of the Hamilton Family Foundation.
