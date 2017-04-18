Campbell recalls chicken soup products
The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label. The affected product is "Campbell's Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta."
