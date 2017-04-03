Cal-Maine Foods: At A Nice Entry Point
Cal-Maine Foods published horrible numbers for the last quarter and the stock price has been in a steady decline for months. Right now the oversupply will keep egg prices and net income of Cal-Maine Foods down, but sooner or later supply and demand will return to an equilibrium.
